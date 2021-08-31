ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 10,226 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,226 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 358,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 92,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $226.78 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.89.

