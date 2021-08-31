ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 1,755 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.01. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

