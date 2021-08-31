ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 8,394 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,394 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 130.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $292.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.32 and a 1 year high of $304.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

