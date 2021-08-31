ProVise Management Group LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $28.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.04.

