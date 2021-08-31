Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PEG opened at $64.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average of $60.96. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.50.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,626. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

