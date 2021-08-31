Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Short Interest Update

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the July 29th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of PUBGY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 354,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,972. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.9412 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 5.57%. Publicis Groupe’s payout ratio is currently 36.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PUBGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $15.97 target price on Publicis Groupe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.97 target price on Publicis Groupe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $15.97 price objective on Publicis Groupe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Publicis Groupe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

