Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 29th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management by 13.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Puhui Wealth Investment Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management in the first quarter worth $63,000. 0.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Puhui Wealth Investment Management alerts:

Puhui Wealth Investment Management stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,666. Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co Ltd. is a third-party wealth management service provider. It focuses on marketing financial products and managing funds for individuals and corporate clients in the PRC. The company was founded by Zhe Ji in 2013 and is headquartered in Dong Cheng, China.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puhui Wealth Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.