Pundi X[new] 24-Hour Volume Tops $53.16 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for $1.72 or 0.00003675 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $444.36 million and approximately $53.16 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00064314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00133230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.55 or 0.00161495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.82 or 0.07331942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,894.66 or 1.00246916 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $388.39 or 0.00830257 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

