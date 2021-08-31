Pundi X[new] Price Reaches $1.79 on Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for $1.79 or 0.00003666 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $462.30 million and $46.58 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.