Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 179,200 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the July 29th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMO. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,307,000. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 124,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 66,306 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $386,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares during the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PMO opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

