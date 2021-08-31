PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.987-9.130 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.93 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.500-$8.500 EPS.

Shares of PVH traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.79. 1,221,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,213. PVH has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.35 and a 200-day moving average of $106.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. OTR Global began coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PVH has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.40.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

