PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.987-9.130 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.93 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.500-$8.500 EPS.
Shares of PVH traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.79. 1,221,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,213. PVH has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.35 and a 200-day moving average of $106.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36.
PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PVH Company Profile
PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.
