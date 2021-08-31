PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.95-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.351-2.393 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.500-$8.500 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PVH. increased their price target on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global assumed coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a positive rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of NYSE PVH traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.79. 1,221,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,213. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 126.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.64. PVH has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.