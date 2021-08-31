Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the July 29th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 723,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Q&K International Group by 52.1% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 175,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Q&K International Group by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Q&K International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Q&K International Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.78. 113,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,633. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. Q&K International Group has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

