QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,632,322 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,715 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of QUALCOMM worth $662,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,373 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 339,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 396,974 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,635,000 after acquiring an additional 64,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.27. 222,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,519,968. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $164.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

