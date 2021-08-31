Quark (QRK) Hits Market Cap of $5.18 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Quark has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $2,340.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0189 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quark has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,869,356 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

