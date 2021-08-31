Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Price Target Increased to C$2.20 by Analysts at Raymond James

Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.30 target price on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Quisitive Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.30.

QUISF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 35,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,638. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

