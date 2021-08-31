Quixant (LON:QXT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $167.23

Quixant Plc (LON:QXT) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 167.23 ($2.18) and traded as high as GBX 178 ($2.33). Quixant shares last traded at GBX 176 ($2.30), with a volume of 146,024 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Quixant from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 167.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 149.03. The stock has a market cap of £116.95 million and a PE ratio of -55.00.

In other news, insider Francis Small acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £48,600 ($63,496.21).

Quixant Company Profile (LON:QXT)

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming displays, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

