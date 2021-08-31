RAI Finance (RAI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.68 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $31.64 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00064314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00133230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.55 or 0.00161495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.82 or 0.07331942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,894.66 or 1.00246916 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.39 or 0.00830257 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

