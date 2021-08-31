Rallybio Corp’s (NASDAQ:RLYB) Quiet Period To End on September 7th

Rallybio’s (NASDAQ:RLYB) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, September 7th. Rallybio had issued 6,200,000 shares in its IPO on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $80,600,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

RLYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rallybio in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Shares of Rallybio stock opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. Rallybio has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $25.78.

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.