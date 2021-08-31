Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Up 5.9%

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.11 and last traded at $18.70. 2,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 602,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

