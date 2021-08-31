Rapidz Trading 56% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Rapidz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rapidz has traded up 56% against the dollar. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $487,823.73 and approximately $11,163.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz (CRYPTO:RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

