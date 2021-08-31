Raymond James Boosts Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to C$11.50

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ERF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.
Shares of ERF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $7.54.
About Enerplus
Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
See Also: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.