Raymond James Boosts Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to C$11.50

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ERF. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of ERF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $7.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Enerplus by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Enerplus by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.