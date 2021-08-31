Raymond James Lowers CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target to $15.00

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of CNX opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 84.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 68,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 204.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 28,916 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.