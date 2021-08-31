Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Sets New 52-Week High at $143.14

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $143.14 and last traded at $140.40, with a volume of 347012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.99.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.52.

Raymond James’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, August 25th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 20th.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 31.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

