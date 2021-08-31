Raymond James Raises Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $50.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CLR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.26 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.81.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of CLR stock opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.35.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Continental Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 37,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.