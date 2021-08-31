RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.1% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.71. The stock had a trading volume of 179,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,963,809. The company has a market cap of $480.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

