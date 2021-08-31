RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 2.1% of RB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 9.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.84. 178,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,694,346. The stock has a market cap of $328.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.80. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

