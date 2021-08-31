RB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 2.9% of RB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after purchasing an additional 437,321 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Starbucks by 121.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.14. The stock had a trading volume of 151,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910,693. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.75 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

