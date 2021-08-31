RB Capital Management LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,025 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,949 shares of company stock worth $15,233,719. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT traded down $4.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.84. 10,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,841. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $321.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.10.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

