RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,682 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,672 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $1,967,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.04. 152,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,415,041. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

