Realio Network Achieves Market Cap of $8.62 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00002689 BTC on popular exchanges. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $8.62 million and $388,562.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Realio Network has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

