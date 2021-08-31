Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realogy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

NYSE RLGY traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,562,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Realogy has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Realogy will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 89.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Realogy in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realogy by 18.5% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Realogy in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Realogy in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

