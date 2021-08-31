Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,519 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,242 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 232.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,105,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 772,987 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $39,377,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,746,000 after purchasing an additional 508,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $72.06 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.14.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

