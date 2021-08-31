Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Lifted by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 26,596 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,746,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 32,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $72.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.79, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.14. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $72.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 83.48%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

