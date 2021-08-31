Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GN Store Nord A/S (GNNDY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS: GNNDY) in the last few weeks:

8/24/2021 – GN Store Nord A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

8/20/2021 – GN Store Nord A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/20/2021 – GN Store Nord A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/18/2021 – GN Store Nord A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $273.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – GN Store Nord A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/12/2021 – GN Store Nord A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $291.00 price target on the stock.

8/10/2021 – GN Store Nord A/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/8/2021 – GN Store Nord A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $296.00 price target on the stock.

GNNDY traded down $8.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 229. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $207.85 and a twelve month high of $286.11.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

