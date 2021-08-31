Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for bluebird bio (BLUE)

bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/10/2021 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $41.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $63.00.

8/10/2021 – bluebird bio is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2021 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $86.00.

8/10/2021 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $60.00.

8/10/2021 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $64.00.

8/9/2021 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/1/2021 – bluebird bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

7/16/2021 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

BLUE opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.84. bluebird bio, Inc. has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.67.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in bluebird bio by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,571 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,323,000 after acquiring an additional 877,146 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,381,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in bluebird bio by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,187,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,952,000 after acquiring an additional 793,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

