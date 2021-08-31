Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cytek BioSciences (CTKB)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ: CTKB):

8/17/2021 – Cytek BioSciences is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Cytek BioSciences is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Cytek BioSciences is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Cytek BioSciences is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTKB traded up $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 345,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,756. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

