Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for WSP Global (WSP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of WSP Global (TSE: WSP) in the last few weeks:

8/12/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$166.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$152.00.

8/12/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital to C$150.00.

8/11/2021 – WSP Global had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$155.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$168.00.

7/21/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$150.00 to C$157.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – WSP Global had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$138.00 to C$145.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

TSE:WSP traded up C$0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$165.59. The stock had a trading volume of 118,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,358. WSP Global Inc. has a twelve month low of C$82.95 and a twelve month high of C$170.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of C$19.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$150.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$134.82.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

