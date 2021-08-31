Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kornit Digital (KRNT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT):

8/18/2021 – Kornit Digital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Kornit Digital, Ltd. is engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing industrial and commercial printing solutions. The company offers a portfolio of direct to garment printers from entry level to mass production; NeoPigment ink solutions; roll to roll printers and pretereatment systems and software for the garment and textile printing industry. Kornit Digital, Ltd. is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel. “

8/11/2021 – Kornit Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Kornit Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $142.00 to $147.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Kornit Digital was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

7/22/2021 – Kornit Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $105.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/22/2021 – Kornit Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Kornit Digital is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.84. 2,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,689. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.10 and a beta of 1.84. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $134.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.03.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

