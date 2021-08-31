Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE: RY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/26/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$144.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$139.00 to C$142.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$140.00 to C$143.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$144.00 to C$147.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$138.00 to C$145.00.

8/26/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$135.00 to C$140.00.

8/26/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$140.00 to C$144.00.

8/25/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$138.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$144.00 to C$148.00.

8/13/2021 – Royal Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$137.00 to C$142.00.

Shares of TSE:RY traded up C$0.20 on Tuesday, hitting C$131.27. 368,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,406. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$128.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$121.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$187.02 billion and a PE ratio of 13.34. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$90.75 and a 1-year high of C$134.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$69,637.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$363,732. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total value of C$668,783.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$738,024.67. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,164.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

