Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for KS Aktiengesellschaft (KPLUY)

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS: KPLUY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/18/2021 – KS Aktiengesellschaft had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/18/2021 – KS Aktiengesellschaft was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/13/2021 – KS Aktiengesellschaft had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/13/2021 – KS Aktiengesellschaft had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

8/13/2021 – KS Aktiengesellschaft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

7/22/2021 – KS Aktiengesellschaft had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/16/2021 – KS Aktiengesellschaft had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

7/14/2021 – KS Aktiengesellschaft had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/9/2021 – KS Aktiengesellschaft had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/7/2021 – KS Aktiengesellschaft is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS KPLUY opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.22.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.