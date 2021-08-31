Redd Trading 14.2% Higher This Week (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Redd coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,937.53 or 1.00179035 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00049972 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00065116 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009235 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008400 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.44 or 0.00577205 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.