Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $420.17

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 420.17 ($5.49) and traded as high as GBX 435.50 ($5.69). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 434.50 ($5.68), with a volume of 271,211 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on REDD. Numis Securities upped their price target on Redde Northgate from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Redde Northgate from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 16.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 420.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 366.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $3.40. Redde Northgate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

