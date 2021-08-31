RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RDHL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, WBB Securities downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

RDHL opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. RedHill Biopharma has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $400.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.38.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 251.48% and a negative net margin of 97.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,136,000. Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,867,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 891,072 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $5,163,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 365.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 775,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 608,949 shares during the period. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $3,337,000. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

