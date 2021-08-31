REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.78

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.78 and last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 11514 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

About REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

