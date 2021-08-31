reflect.finance (RFI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,576.00

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, reflect.finance has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. reflect.finance has a market cap of $949,554.33 and $2,576.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One reflect.finance coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00057070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.77 or 0.00856842 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00046990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00103136 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance (RFI) is a coin. reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,447,063 coins. The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance . reflect.finance’s official message board is reflectfinance.medium.com . reflect.finance’s official Twitter account is @ReflectFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RFI works by applying a 1% fee to each transaction and instantly splitting that fee among all holders of the token.Holders do not need to stake or wait for fees to be delivered. Fees are awarded by the smart contract and are immediately reflected in the holders balance. Innovations in the reflect.finance smart contract allow certain addresses, like the Uniswap pool or exchange wallets, to be blocked from earning fees. Because of this, 100% of the fees generated go to holders of the token. The percentage of fees you earn is calculated by the percentage of RFI that you own among holders. This generates a much higher yield than would be possible otherwise. RFI holders can use their tokens in third party lending, yield farming, or any other smart contract in addition to earning yield from the transaction fees. To facilitate this, the RFI smart contract exposes some new methods that allow staking contracts to easily determine the fees earned by each holder for any period of time even when funds are pooled together. This is a huge leap that enables direct staking of RFI and double yield generation. “

reflect.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

