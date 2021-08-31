Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $75.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Regency Centers traded as high as $68.66 and last traded at $68.45, with a volume of 3030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.20.

REG has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In other news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,521 shares of company stock worth $1,252,997 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 48,135 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 576,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,693,000 after purchasing an additional 238,353 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,906,000 after purchasing an additional 350,555 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.