Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Update

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the July 29th total of 63,800 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 854,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, Director David A. Tenwick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Regional Health Properties by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties in the second quarter valued at about $748,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Regional Health Properties in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHE traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. 660,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,486. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.78. Regional Health Properties has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $27.72.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company, which engages in the business of investing in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business consists of leasing and subleasing healthcare facilities to third-party tenants, which operate such facilities.

