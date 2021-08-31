Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 702,855 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 233,109 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Regions Financial worth $14,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 157,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

NYSE:RF opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

