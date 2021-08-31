Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 256,473 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 4.35% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $336,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

NYSE RGA opened at $115.13 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.15.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.73%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

